Kenya steps up cybersecurity training as AI threats grow

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Participants during the Onternational Cyberweek conference held at KICC, Nairobi. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

As artificial intelligence makes cyberattacks more sophisticated, Kenya is stepping up efforts to equip young people and government ICT officers with skills to protect critical digital infrastructure and sensitive information.

The growing threat of AI-powered scams, data breaches and attacks on digital networks has placed cybersecurity skills at the centre of Kenya's digital transformation, with experts warning that expanding technology without strengthening its defences could expose millions of users.

"AI is a force multiplier, both shield and spear. Threat intelligence is how defenders stay ahead, knowing about the attack before it strikes," said PAS for Internal Security Jacob Narengo.

Huawei Kenya is among the industry players investing in this capacity-building drive, having trained and certified young people in cybersecurity through its 2026 Huawei Cybersecurity Associate Training Course, conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy.

The programme covered network security, cyber threat prevention, firewall protection, encryption and decryption technologies and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) certificate systems.

The participants received their certificates during the closing ceremony of Cyberweek Africa 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on Friday, alongside 21 government ICT officers who completed a separate network training programme supported by Huawei.

Narengo, who spoke during the closing ceremony, warned that artificial intelligence could also help criminals fake voices, create convincing scams and target mobile money users.

"Given preparation, AI multiplies resiliency; but given neglect, it multiplies exposure. For Africa, expanding our digital ecosystem without hardening its defences means building our future on sand," he added.

The fifth edition of Cyberweek Africa, held under the theme "Cyber Threat Intelligence in the Age of AI", brought together more than 1,200 delegates from over 20 countries, including representatives from government, the private sector, academia, non-profit organisations and technology start-ups.

Also present during the award ceremony were Emanuel Kata, Secretary of the ICT Security Directorate, and National Cybersecurity Agency Chairperson Dr Martin Koyabe, among other dignitaries.

Huawei Kenya Country Cybersecurity and Privacy Officer Kaine Zhang highlighted the importance of building users' capacity alongside providing secure technology products and solutions.

Lu Hao, Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa's Regional Cybersecurity Expert, spoke on developing next-generation autonomous intelligent security operations systems, emphasising the need for interconnected solutions that enable comprehensive threat visibility, prevention, detection and rapid response.

Dr Koyabe called for stronger trust and information sharing among stakeholders, arguing that digital sovereignty should not mean digital isolation.

He also emphasised closer collaboration between government, industry and regulators, including those overseeing the financial sector, as Kenya seeks to strengthen its cybersecurity framework.