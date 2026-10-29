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Tea exporters get relief as TBK suspends levy on court orders

By Boniface Gikandi | Oct. 29, 2026
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Court suspends Kenya’s tea levy, offering relief to exporters and importers pending further hearings. [File, Standard]

The Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) has suspended the collection of the tea levy on imports and exports of tea in Kenya seven months after the enforcement of the tax.  

TBK Chief Executive Officer Willy Mutai, in a notice dated October 27, 2026, to all tea buyers, exporters and importers, confirmed the issuance of a conservatory order by the High Court, thus leading to the suspension of the tea levy. 

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Related Topics

Tea Exporters Kenya Tea Levy Tea Board of Kenya CS Mutahi Kagwe
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