Tea exporters get relief as TBK suspends levy on court orders

The Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) has suspended the collection of the tea levy on imports and exports of tea in Kenya seven months after the enforcement of the tax.
TBK Chief Executive Officer Willy Mutai, in a notice dated October 27, 2026, to all tea buyers, exporters and importers, confirmed the issuance of a conservatory order by the High Court, thus leading to the suspension of the tea levy.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…