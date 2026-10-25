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South African firm eyes Kenya with online shops, electric scooter plan

By David Njaaga | Oct. 25, 2026
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Agilitee electric scooters, which could support delivery services under a business model combining online retail with electric scooter financing as the company explores expansion into Kenya in 2027. [File, Standard]

A plan to combine electric scooter financing with free online shops could bring a new business model to Kenya, where a South African company is targeting expansion in 2027.

 The model aims to help entrepreneurs sell liquor, groceries and other products online without paying setup or monthly platform fees.

 It also links retailers to suppliers, payment services and delivery operators, targeting people who lack the capital to rent business premises, buy vehicles or develop their own e-commerce systems.

 Store2Door, the Johannesburg-based company behind the initiative, plans to launch its liquor delivery service on October 28.

 It says it is in discussions with industry players in Kenya and Nigeria ahead of a planned expansion into both markets in the second quarter of 2027.

 The company is also working with electric vehicle manufacturer Agilitee to offer delivery scooters through financing arrangements.

 According to its announcement, eligible applicants will not need a deposit or collateral but must provide a South African identity document, proof of residence and a one-page business plan.

 The scooters are valued at R28,500, with financing spread over 24 months at a rate of prime minus two percentage points, according to the company.

 The model also proposes allowing eligible retailers to use their homes as small stock distribution points from November 1, 2026.

 Sellers would receive orders through the platform, with drivers collecting products for delivery to customers. Home-based stock storage and alcohol sales would remain subject to applicable licensing and regulatory requirements.

 Chief Executive Officer Vince Chase said the company's ambition extended beyond liquor delivery to expanding business ownership.

 “We are not launching a liquor service. We are launching 100,000 new businesses,” Chase said.

 The company says it received more than 12,000 pre-registrations in the 72 hours before its announcement.

 It aims to onboard 10,000 stores by December 2026, projecting that each could support three jobs, including the owner and two drivers.

 It estimates that participating businesses could earn between R8,000 and R25,000 a month during the festive season.

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Related Topics

Store2Door Electric Scooters Online Shops Africa Youth Unemployment
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