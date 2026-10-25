The fatal legal blind spot that cost Kakuzi prime Makuyu golf land

A section of the Makuyu Golf Club's playing course, abutting Kakuzi Plc's land in Murang'a County. [Courtesy]

For over two decades, Murang'a-based agricultural giant Kakuzi Plc and community golf club Makuyu Club have faced off in a contest worthy of a Masters final round.

Their arena was the courtroom, their weapons legal briefs, and the final arbiter a bench of five Supreme Court judges, the ultimate umpires in a match where the golf course itself was the prize.