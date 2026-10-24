KenGen Board appoints Ronoh Kibet as new CEO

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Engineer Ronoh Kibet Charles who has been appointed the new KenGen CEO.

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) board has appointed its General Manager for Commercial Services, Engineer Ronoh Kibet Charles, as the company's new managing director and Chief Executive Officer.

“The Board of Directors of Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eng. Ronoh Kibet Charles, OGW, PMP, as Managing Director and CEO Designate, following a rigorous and competitive recruitment process,” the company said in a statement.

Kibet will assume office on February 1, 2027, succeeding Engineer Peter Njenga, who is set to retire.

“The transition period will facilitate an orderly handover and continuity in the delivery of KenGen's strategic priorities,” the company said.

Kibet has more than 17 years of experience spanning geothermal development, project delivery, commercial strategy and business growth.

In his previous role, he oversaw energy markets, investments, new business and partnerships, marketing and corporate communications, and sustainability.

“His career combines engineering expertise with commercial leadership, with contributions to renewable energy development, the expansion of international consultancy services and the advancement of the Olkaria Green Energy Park,” KenGen said.

Kibet holds a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication and Information Engineering and a Master of Science in Project Management, both from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and SAP Project System consultant.

He completed the Organisational Leadership programme at Harvard Business School and has undertaken executive education at IESE Business School in Spain, the University of Cape Town and Strathmore Business School.

The incoming CEO is also a member of the Engineers Board of Kenya, the Institution of Engineers of Kenya and the Geothermal Association of Kenya. He is also a recipient of the Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW).

The board thanked Njenga for his service, saying his tenure saw KenGen strengthen its financial performance, with the company recording a profit after tax of Sh10.48 billion in the 2025 financial year.

The company also advanced its business diversification strategy and expanded its geothermal consultancy portfolio, including through assignments in Eswatini.

“We thank him for his contribution to KenGen's growth and wish him a fulfilling retirement.”

The board further congratulated Kibet on his appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to build on the company's achievements, develop its workforce, strengthen performance and lead its next phase of growth, innovation and sustainable value creation.