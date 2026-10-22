Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

UAE commits $1 billion to AI projects in Africa

By David Njaaga | Oct. 22, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Artificial intelligence is the focus of the United Arab Emirates’ US$1 billion initiative to support development projects across Africa.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is backing a US$1 billion (Sh129.8 billion) initiative to help African countries use artificial intelligence in education, agriculture and infrastructure.

The AI for Development initiative aims to support projects that apply artificial intelligence to development challenges, improve public services and expand digital infrastructure across the continent.

The programme also seeks to strengthen local capacity and equip African countries with skills needed to participate in the global artificial intelligence economy.

The initiative has gained international communications recognition after Global Advisors Communications (GA), a UAE-based firm, won two awards at the 2026 PRNEWS Platinum Awards for its “AI Powers Africa” campaign.

The firm won Platinum Elite – Best Campaign of the Year and Campaign of the Year: Technology for a campaign that reached audiences in more than 17 African countries in under 90 days through media engagement.

The awards were presented in New York on October 6, 2026.

Global Advisors Communications Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner Shady Gohary said the firm was proud to promote the UAE's development agenda across the continent.

“We thank the UAE for the vision behind this initiative and its commitment to advancing development through technology. We are proud to support that vision by bringing its story to audiences across Africa — where investment in skills and innovation can empower communities to shape their own future,” Gohary said.

The initiative is intended to support projects that apply artificial intelligence to development priorities across Africa.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

UAE Artificial Intelligence AI for Development Global Advisors Communications
.

Latest Stories

France reports first human Shamonda virus case
France reports first human Shamonda virus case
World
By AFP
59 mins ago
Ghanaian entertainer Kwame Dzokoto dies after collapsing during live radio show
Diaspora
By Joan Oyiela
1 hr ago
Ebola: First batch contacts to leave quarantine on Sunday
Health & Science
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Senators are demanding accountability on Affordable Housing
By Edwin Nyarangi 6 hrs ago
Why Senators are demanding accountability on Affordable Housing
Why Geofrey Mosiria has been sacked
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 10 hrs ago
Why Geofrey Mosiria has been sacked
Super coalition: Gachagua and Sifuna court Uhuru, Kalonzo in plot to deny Ruto 'tutam'
By Josphat Thiong’o 10 hrs ago
Super coalition: Gachagua and Sifuna court Uhuru, Kalonzo in plot to deny Ruto 'tutam'
'They vowed to turn me into a chokora': Ndetei's explosive testimony against ex-wife, children
By Nancy Gitonga 10 hrs ago
'They vowed to turn me into a chokora': Ndetei's explosive testimony against ex-wife, children
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved