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Nairobi's luxury market draws global watch brands

By David Njaaga | Oct. 21, 2026
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Art of Luxury Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Shahani, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei  (centre) and TimeVallée Deputy Chief Executive Officer Hélène Maslin during the opening of the luxury watch boutique at Nairobi’s GTC Mall. [Courtesy]

Nairobi's luxury retail market is attracting international brands seeking to reach wealthy consumers, with high-end watches emerging as one of the categories competing for a share of premium spending.

The wider retail sector is showing signs of recovery. Cytonn's 2025 annual market review puts average retail occupancy in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area at 85.5 per cent, up from 82.2 per cent in 2024, suggesting improved demand for commercial retail space.

Luxury watches occupy a specialised segment of the market, where brand heritage, craftsmanship and exclusivity help distinguish products. Prices vary widely, from premium everyday timepieces to rare models costing millions of shillings, targeting consumers with different levels of purchasing power.

However, the scale of Kenya's luxury watch market remains unclear. Available trade figures combine high-end timepieces with other watches and clocks, making it difficult to establish the value of luxury watch sales or determine whether demand is growing.

Against this backdrop, Swiss luxury watch retail concept TimeVallée has entered the Kenyan market with a boutique at the Global Trade Centre (GTC) Mall in Westlands, bringing together 10 international watch brands under one roof.

Opened in partnership with Art of Luxury, the boutique occupies more than 300 square metres on the mall's third floor. Its brands include Cartier, Bvlgari, Hublot, TAG Heuer, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC Schaffhausen, Panerai, Baume & Mercier, Roger Dubuis and Zenith.

The opening gives Nairobi buyers another outlet for these international watchmakers, while providing the brands with a retail presence in a market whose potential is yet to be quantified. The commercial prospects will depend on local demand, pricing and the cost of importing and servicing the watches.

Founded in Switzerland in 2014, TimeVallée operates through strategic partners in more than 50 boutiques worldwide. Its Nairobi outlet extends its presence in the Middle East, India, Africa and Turkey region, with Art of Luxury serving as its local partner.

The opening adds to Nairobi's premium retail offering, but establishing whether it signals a wider shift in the luxury watch industry will require evidence of sales growth, further investment and expansion by other retailers.

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Related Topics

Luxury Retail Market International Watchmakers TimeVallée Global Trade Centre
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