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Why banks won't let go of the 'branch' despite tech boom

By Graham Kajilwa | Oct. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

As a tech-savvy individual, at least when it comes to mobile banking, you might be the perfect example of the returns banks are reaping from their investments in technology.

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