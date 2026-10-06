Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenyans can now buy into Dangote's Sh207 billion IPO after CMA nod

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
The move marks the first transaction of its kind since Kenya issued its Policy Guidance Note on Global Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Notes. [PCS]

Kenyan investors won the green light on Monday to buy into Africa’s largest-ever share sale, after the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) approved a fast-track offering document that opens Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals’ record initial public offering to the country.

The approval allows Renaissance Capital (Kenya) Limited, a licensed investment bank, to issue global depositary receipts, certificates representing shares in the Nigerian refiner, that will be listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and settled in Kenyan shillings.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Aliko Dangote Dangote IPO Dangote Refinery Dangote Refinery Deals
.

Latest Stories

Kenyans can now buy into Dangote's Sh207 billion IPO after CMA nod
Kenyans can now buy into Dangote's Sh207 billion IPO after CMA nod
Rift Valley
By Antony Gitonga
34 mins ago
Kenyans can now buy into Dangote's Sh207 billion IPO after CMA nod
Business
By Brian Ngugi
37 mins ago
How Kenya courted Ebola: The virus that came close, eventually entered the border
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenyans can now buy into Dangote's Sh207 billion IPO after CMA nod
By Brian Ngugi 37 mins ago
Kenyans can now buy into Dangote's Sh207 billion IPO after CMA nod
How Kenya courted Ebola: The virus that came close, eventually entered the border
By Eunice Omollo 57 mins ago
How Kenya courted Ebola: The virus that came close, eventually entered the border
Dutchman sues Kenyan ex-girlfriend over Sh2.4 million swindle
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
Dutchman sues Kenyan ex-girlfriend over Sh2.4 million swindle
Ebola 101: What you need to know about the virus
By Esther Nyambura 3 hrs ago
Ebola 101: What you need to know about the virus
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved