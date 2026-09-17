New commerce lobby to strengthen Australia-EAC business ties

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The Kenya-Uganda one-stop border post at Busia in Western Kenya. East Africa offers significant opportunities for Australian businesses. [File, Standard]

The Australian High Commission in Kenya has launched the Australia East Africa Chamber of Commerce (AEACC) to bring together Australian and East African businesses to explore opportunities for trade, investment, and partnership.

The chamber, which was launched on Tuesday evening at the Australian High Commission in Nairobi, will provide a dedicated platform to connect businesses, strengthen industry links and support increased economic engagement between Australia and East Africa.

The launch was attended by Dr Paul Grimes, chief executive of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), who is in the country to advance discussions on trade, investment and economic cooperation between Australia and East Africa.

The event brought together government representatives, business leaders and investors from Australia and East Africa, including Australian companies with an established presence in the region and those looking to explore new opportunities for trade and investment.

It also provided a platform to build partnerships, share market insights and identify opportunities for future collaboration.

“The launch of the Australia AEACC reflects the rapid growth of Australia's engagement with East Africa. As our relationships across the region continue to deepen, business, trade and investment have an increasingly important role to play in strengthening connections between our countries and our people,” said Andrew Barnes, acting Australian High Commissioner to Kenya.

“Australia and the East African region share a strong interest in expanding trade, investment and economic cooperation, and the Chamber will play an important role in supporting those connections.”

Dr Grimes welcomed the launch of the chamber, saying it is due to the fact that more and more Australian businesses want to explore opportunities in the region.

“Australian businesses are increasingly recognising the opportunities emerging across East Africa. Strong and growing trade relationships, including more than A$1 billion in annual two-way trade between Australia and Kenya, demonstrate the strength of our existing economic ties and the potential to deepen engagement across the region,” he said.

The launch of AEACC will help businesses build connections, navigate new markets and pursue trade and investment opportunities with greater confidence.

As new opportunities take shape across East Africa, Austrade will continue working with partners to strengthen economic connections, build more resilient supply chains and support sustainable growth that delivers long-term benefits for businesses and communities.

“East Africa offers significant opportunities for Australian businesses, while Australian expertise, investment and innovation can contribute to growth across a range of sectors in East Africa. Having worked in the region, I have seen firsthand the importance of strong local partnerships and market knowledge in turning opportunities into successful ventures,” said Thomas Brown, chairperson of the AEACC.

“AEACC’s purpose is to strengthen commercial ties between Australia and East Africa — supporting companies already active across our markets, helping new entrants navigate the business environment, and creating connections that lead to sustainable, long-term opportunities. By fostering business-to-business connections and bringing together companies, investors and institutions from both regions, we can help unlock new opportunities for two-way trade, investment and partnership between Australia and East Africa.”