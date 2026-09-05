President Ruto's comparative public debt numbers are not factual and misleading beyond the hard numbers

President William Ruto inspects projects in Kajiado South during his tour of Kajiado county. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

It appears the public debt question will remain a thorny issue in our public discourse for a long time to come. At the Katiba Day Symposium last week, the president drew a comparative on the amounts of debt accumulated by himself in his four years in office and those of his two immediate predecessors.

According to the president, the debt has only grown by 27 per cent in his four years in office, while Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta added about 300 and 500 per cents respectively. Based on these figures, his administration would appear to have forestalled debt accumulation compared to those other two presidents.