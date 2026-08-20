New innovation to ease container deposit burden on local importers

A ship loads Maersk shipping containers at the Port of Balboa in Panama City on April 8, 2026. [AFP]

Kenyan importers are set to gain greater access to container-related financing following a partnership between AP Moller-Maersk and Viaservice-Ke, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Viatrans SA.

The partnership will give eligible Maersk customers access to the Viaservice Container Solution (VCS), a digital trade-financing platform designed to reduce working capital businesses tie up in container deposits.