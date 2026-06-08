Kakamega launches digital platform to streamline development approvals

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Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa joins county staff choir during Madaraka Day celebrations at Bomani grounds in Mumias West, on June 1, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kakamega County Government has developed an electronic platform to streamline development approvals.

The platform enables developers to submit applications, track approvals, and access services online, significantly improving efficiency, transparency, and accountability in service delivery.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa said the platform will simplify application procedures, reduce processing timelines, improve record management, and provide real-time oversight of approved developments.

“We are now working towards integrating the platform with the Engineers Board of Kenya's Project Registration Portal to facilitate seamless monitoring of engineering projects from approval to implementation,” Barasa said.

The Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) welcomed the initiative and pledged continued collaboration and technical support to enhance compliance and strengthen professional standards.

The board also commended the county government for its commitment to upholding engineering standards.

The board said the digital platform will strengthen development control and enhance technology-driven regulation within the construction sector.

The Board's Director in charge of Inspections and Compliance Anthony Okere said the county has demonstrated a commendable commitment to engineering compliance.

"We have observed deliberate efforts to ensure that developments are subjected to professional scrutiny and that engineering projects are implemented within the framework of the law," Eng Okere said.

He was speaking during the exit meeting at the Kakamega county headquarters.

The commendation follows a countywide compliance inspection conducted by the EBK between June 2 and June 5, 2026, covering all twelve sub-counties.

The exercise assessed compliance with engineering regulations, engagement of registered professionals in construction projects, project supervision, and adherence to approved development standards.

"The county established effective systems for reviewing development applications, supervising construction activities, and ensuring that engineering works are undertaken in accordance with all applicable regulations," he said.

Lands, Housing, Urban Areas and Physical Planning CECM Angela Silima, welcomed the board's findings and reaffirmed the county government's commitment to maintaining high standards in planning, engineering, and construction.

"The county remains focused on fostering orderly urban development while ensuring that all construction projects comply with statutory requirements and professional standards," Silima said.

Chief Officer in charge of Lands Administration, Survey and Physical Planning Ishmael Makanga, highlighted the significant strides made by the county in promoting professionalism in the construction industry.

"The county has consistently supported the registration and professional growth of its engineers, recognising the critical role played by qualified and registered professionals in delivering safe and sustainable infrastructure," Eng Makanga said.

He said that all building plans submitted for approval are subjected to rigorous technical review by qualified professionals before development permissions are granted.

The inspection forms part of EBK's statutory mandate to regulate engineering practice, enforce professional standards, and safeguard public safety through regular inspections and compliance audits across the country.