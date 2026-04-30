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Faulu attributes profitability to revenue diversification

By Selina Mutua | Apr. 30, 2026
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Faulu Microfinance Bank has signalled a strong turnaround in its 2025 financial performance, reducing losses by over 60 per cent.

In the latest financial results, the bank’s loss before tax narrowed sharply from Sh1.04 billion to Sh386.9 million, with total operating expenses dropping from Sh4.04 billion to Sh3.46 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Julius Ouma said this was made possible through disciplined cost management and a strategic shift towards MSME financing.

Ouma said the bank’s focused approach to the MSME Segment, which has better cash flows and deposits and a disciplined cost management, saw it reduce its interest expenses from Sh1.7 billion to Sh1.5 billion.

Beyond cost-cutting, Ouma said Faulu also successfully diversified its revenue streams, recording notable growth in fees, commissions, and non-funded income.

“Our 2025 performance reflects a deliberate and disciplined transformation journey that is now delivering results,” said Ouma, adding, “We have significantly reduced our cost base while strengthening the quality of our balance sheet. Faulu is now firmly on a path to sustainable profitability and long-term value creation.”

The de-risking strategy marked a shift away from high-risk portfolios toward a more robust focus on the MSME book.

Mr Ouma said the bank maintained a healthy liquidity ratio of 25 per cent, comfortably above the 20 per cent regulatory minimum.

With the fundamentals now stabilised, he said the bank is pivoting its focus toward digital expansion, innovation, and customer service transformation to drive growth in the coming year.

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Related Topics

Faulu Faulu Microfinancing Faulu MSME Funding Faulu Revenue Diversification
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