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Sh84 billion target miss: Inside KRA's Sh10.2b daily collection headache

By Brian Ngugi | Apr. 7, 2026

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected Sh84 billion less than planned in the first nine months of the current financial year.

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Related Topics

KRA KRA Daily Collection KRA Revenue Targets KRA Tax Collection Target
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