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New ISO certification raises bar for Kenya's car importers

By Esther Nyambura | Mar. 27, 2026
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Cars Kenya secures ISO 9001 certification in industry first. [Courtesy]

Consumers importing vehicles into Kenya could soon benefit from improved service standards after Cars Kenya, a Nairobi-based vehicle importer, became the first in the sector to receive ISO 9001 certification.

ISO 9001 is an international standard for quality management systems, requiring companies to demonstrate efficiency, transparency, customer focus, and continuous improvement, verified through independent audits.

For consumers, the certification is important as a certified dealer is expected to offer more structured processes, clearer communication, and reduced risks during the importation process.

The ISO certification also applies to specialised services, including duty-free vehicle importation for diplomats, returning residents, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Speaking on the milestone, Cars Kenya Managing Director Sammy Wanjema said: “This certification reflects our dedication to delivering a seamless, transparent, and dependable experience for our clients. It sets a new benchmark for quality in the automotive industry and demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement.”

According to him, clients can now expect a more efficient import process, timely communication and professional handling of logistics.

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