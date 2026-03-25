No fuel crisis in Kenya, says Wandayi amid shortages

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Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi at a past event. [File, Standard]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has denied reports of a fuel shortage in Kenya.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, March 25, Wandayi urged the public not to panic buy, saying the country has enough fuel stocks.

“The government’s primary responsibility is to ensure that we have enough stocks now, tomorrow, and into the future,” he said, adding that his ministry was fulfilling this mandate.

“In a nutshell, there is no shortage of fuel in the country, out systems from importation through storage and pipeline distribution to the retail network are functioning as required. We call upon the public to remain calm and continue their normal purchasing patterns.”

The Energy CS further said the ministry had received reports of hoarding and speculative withholding of fuel by some oil marketing companies in anticipation of price changes.

He described the practice as opportunistic, warning that it goes against public interest and violates licensing regulations.

“All licensed oil marketing companies are strongly reminded of their legal obligation to maintain continued supply and to release products at EPRA gazetted prices.”

The CS also said there is no indication that the government-to-government fuel supply deal with Saudi Aramco, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and the Emirates National Oil Company is at risk.

He added that the agreement does not limit the companies to a single supply route.

“The Strait of Hormuz is just one pathway through which oil moves; these IOC’s are well-established corporate entities with the capacity to source fuel from anywhere else in the world and have to be delivered to us.”

Wandayi said there is no cause for alarm.

A fortnight ago, Wandayi called for calm over fears the country might be hit by a fuel shortage after US and Israel carried out joint attacks on Iran.

He said that the country had adequate petroleum reserves that could last for months while calling on Kenyans not to panic buy adding that the government had measures in place to shield Kenya from global oil supply disruptions.

“The war between America and Iran has caused a lot of anxiety across the world. However, the Kenya Government has put in place proper strategies to ensure there is enough fuel in the country for the foreseeable future. Kenyans should not panic or rush to petrol stations to buy fuel for storage. We have enough petroleum products to keep the country moving," said Wandayi.

His remarks come as other countries rush to put up measures of dealing with a potential fuel crisis, as the war in the Middle East continues.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh hiked its jet fuel by 79 per cent. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka declared a four-day workweek last week to ensure fuel reserves are not depleted.