Womesa gets new team to push for women's interests in maritime sector

Audio By Vocalize

Members of the Association of Women in Maritime Sector, East and Southern Africa [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

A Kenyan ship inspector, Betty Mutugi, has been elected unopposed as the chairperson of the Association of Women Managers in the Maritime Sector in Eastern and Southern Africa (Womesa) Kenya chapter.

Mutugi from the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) takes over from Winnie Maina, whose tenure in office has expired.

Womesa is a regional network established in 2007 under the guidance of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). Its primary mission is to advocate for gender equality and empower women within the global maritime industry.

Other officials elected include Aisha Mwazuzu of Express Shipping Line, who was elected as the Association’s vice chairlady, advocate Caren Kulola, who was picked as the treasurer, and Adelaide Wangira of the Kenya Ports Authority, who won the secretary position.

Speaking after her election, Mutugi said the new leadership would prioritise strengthening the association by focusing on unity, active membership engagement, and professional growth for women in the maritime sector. Independent maritime consultant and former general secretary of the Seafarers Union of Kenya (SUK), Andrew Mwangura, described Mutugi’s election as a significant milestone for gender equity in the maritime industry.

“This achievement resonates profoundly across the Western Indian Ocean region, where WOMESA plays an indispensable role in advancing women’s participation amid the growing economic and environmental stakes tied to the ocean,” he said.

WOMESA was formed as an IMO programme aimed at integrating women into the maritime sector. The organisation serves as a professional network for women working in maritime roles across Eastern and Southern Africa.

The network covers countries bordering the Western Indian Ocean, including Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, Madagascar, South Africa, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Comoros.