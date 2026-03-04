Murang'a Industrial park attracts 27 investors on Delmonte land

Audio By Vocalize

The construction of industries at the pioneer Murang’a Industrial Park has kicked off a year after the county government conceived the multi-billion shillings programme.

Already, six companies have been allocated land after they met the conditions set by the county assembly on the occupation of the 800 acres of land in Delmonte land.

Investment Principal Secretary Abubakar Hassan, presided over the groundbreaking as the six local companies launched the construction of the industrial hubs.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata said 48 investors applied to invest in the industrial park, but after rigorous vetting, 27 investors were approved and are at various stages of onboarding.

Kang'ata said the investment conference held last year has so far secured over Sh57 million in revenue for the county and millions more in bank guarantees, which will be channelled towards development programmes.

The investors interested in setting up industries will be involved in agro-processing, healthcare, commercial enterprises and diverse manufacturing sectors, positioning Murang’a as a competitive industrial hub. The projects are expected to generate significant employment opportunities, stimulate local value chains, and expand the county’s revenue base.

“We want Murang’a to be the new China, where industries set up and create jobs. Agro-processing industries will create backward linkages to farmers and spur the economy,” said Kang’ata.

He noted that six investors ready to set up the industries include Ashland Traders Limited, which will manufacture paving and building blocks, KenAgro is setting up a factory to process certified hybrid seeds and manufacture feed additives. Others are Top Pork and KTDA which are establishing value-added processing factories at the site.

The PS noted that the Ministry had positioned Murang’a as a manufacturing hub for pharmaceuticals, leveraging the trade deals Kenya is negotiating globally.

The groundbreaking, he said, marks the transition from planning to implementation, following a highly successful investor mobilisation process.

“As previously stated, Kenya will sign a duty-free deal with China later in the week. Murang’a is the fourth industrial park, and we will roll out others soon. A Chinese investor will soon set up a factory here,” said the PS.

Other projects within the land include a Special Economic Zone and an Export Processing Zone.