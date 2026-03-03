Police, prison officers to benefit from 47,000 housing units plan

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto presides over the 46th Kenya Prisons Service pass-out parade at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, Kiambu County, on February 26, 2026. [PCS]

The government is constructing more than 47,000 housing units for security officers as part of efforts to address accommodation shortages in the police, prisons and other security agencies.

This emerged during a meeting of the Governance and Public Administration (GPA) Sub-Committee of the National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC), which reviewed progress across key programmes.

The Sub-Committee noted progress under the National Institutional Housing Programme to address housing deficits in the police and prison services and later include other security agencies.

The security cluster has become the largest institutional housing component within the Affordable Housing Programme.

“To date, 2,092 housing units have been completed while 9,555 units are under active construction and another 24,720 units are under procurement,” stated a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Police housing developments are being undertaken at GSU headquarters in Ruaraka, Kiganjo Training School and the GSU Training School in Embakasi.

According to the ministry, parallel works are also underway under the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Affordable Housing Programme. The military housing projects are in Kahawa, Embakasi, Langata, Moi Airbase, Lanet, Gilgil, Nanyuki and Mariakani camps.

The government said the 500-unit development at Roysambu has been completed, with the remaining projects scheduled for completion between January 2026 and January 2028.

The Sub-Committee, chaired Interior PS Raymond Omollo, also reviewed progress in the digital transformation agenda, particularly the migration of services onto the e-Citizen platform.

Meanwhile, the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services indicated that 22,665 government services have been on-boarded onto the e-Citizen platform out of 26,550 targeted by June 30, 2026.