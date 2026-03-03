KTDA inks deal with KIPPRA to accelerate market-driven transformation

Audio By Vocalize

KTDA and KIPPRA delegations display a partnership deal after it was signed. [Courtesy KTDA]

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has signed a partnership deal with the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA) aimed at escalating efforts to modernise its policy and governance framework through a strategic collaboration.

The deal KTDA said underscores its renewed commitment to compliance, competitiveness, and the FarmersFirst vision.

The partnership was formalised during a strategic engagement at Majani Plaza in Nairobi, attended by senior leadership from both institutions.

While KTDA’s delegation was led by National Chairman Chege Kirundi and acting Group CEO Francis Miaoni, the KIPPRA team was headed by Executive Director Eldah Onsomu, accompanied by senior directors and policy specialists.

Chairman Chege Kirundi said the tea industry is currently navigating a complex environment characterised by global competition, fluctuating prices, evolving trade regulations, and diverse stakeholder interests.

He said KTDA’s leadership acknowledged these realities and emphasised that sustainable competitiveness requires strong, legally sound policy foundations.

Through this collaboration, Mr Kirundi said KIPPRA will undertake a comprehensive review of KTDA’s governance systems, marketing policies, and operational guidelines.

“The objective is to align all frameworks with prevailing laws, eliminate inefficiencies, and embed best-practice standards that support agility and transparency,” said Kirundi.

According to him, strengthening policies is not merely procedural, but strategic. KTDA and KIPPRA delegations during the signing of the partnership deal. [Courtesy KTDA]

“Clear guidelines for marketing and international trade, he noted, are critical in positioning Kenyan tea more competitively while ensuring accountability in every transaction,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by acting Group CEO Francis Miano, who reiterated that the reform process is anchored in protecting farmer interests through improved compliance, better risk management, and enhanced institutional discipline.

The reform agenda, he said, also supports KTDA’s deliberate transition toward a market-driven enterprise. Enhanced market intelligence, refined export strategies, and streamlined internal processes are expected to unlock greater value across the tea value chain.

“For farmers, the anticipated benefits will improve marketing efficiency, optimise revenue streams, strengthen global positioning, and provide more stable returns,” he said.

Miano said as industry pressures persist, KTDA is committed to every policy adjustment and strategic shift that is guided by a singular commitment to keep farmers at the centre of its transformation journey and ensure the Farmers First principle remains operational, not rhetorical.