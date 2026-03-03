×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KTDA inks deal with KIPPRA to accelerate market-driven transformation

By Selina Mutua | Mar. 3, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

KTDA and KIPPRA delegations display a partnership deal after it was signed. [Courtesy KTDA]

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has signed a partnership deal with the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA) aimed at escalating efforts to modernise its policy and governance framework through a strategic collaboration.

The deal KTDA said underscores its renewed commitment to compliance, competitiveness, and the FarmersFirst vision.

The partnership was formalised during a strategic engagement at Majani Plaza in Nairobi, attended by senior leadership from both institutions.

While KTDA’s delegation was led by National Chairman Chege Kirundi and acting Group CEO Francis Miaoni, the KIPPRA team was headed by Executive Director Eldah Onsomu, accompanied by senior directors and policy specialists.

Chairman Chege Kirundi said the tea industry is currently navigating a complex environment characterised by global competition, fluctuating prices, evolving trade regulations, and diverse stakeholder interests.

He said KTDA’s leadership acknowledged these realities and emphasised that sustainable competitiveness requires strong, legally sound policy foundations.

Through this collaboration, Mr Kirundi said KIPPRA will undertake a comprehensive review of KTDA’s governance systems, marketing policies, and operational guidelines.

“The objective is to align all frameworks with prevailing laws, eliminate inefficiencies, and embed best-practice standards that support agility and transparency,” said Kirundi.

According to him, strengthening policies is not merely procedural, but strategic.

KTDA and KIPPRA delegations during the signing of the partnership deal. [Courtesy KTDA]

“Clear guidelines for marketing and international trade, he noted, are critical in positioning Kenyan tea more competitively while ensuring accountability in every transaction,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by acting Group CEO Francis Miano, who reiterated that the reform process is anchored in protecting farmer interests through improved compliance, better risk management, and enhanced institutional discipline.

The reform agenda, he said, also supports KTDA’s deliberate transition toward a market-driven enterprise. Enhanced market intelligence, refined export strategies, and streamlined internal processes are expected to unlock greater value across the tea value chain.

“For farmers, the anticipated benefits will improve marketing efficiency, optimise revenue streams, strengthen global positioning, and provide more stable returns,” he said.

Miano said as industry pressures persist, KTDA is committed to every policy adjustment and strategic shift that is guided by a singular commitment to keep farmers at the centre of its transformation journey and ensure the Farmers First principle remains operational, not rhetorical.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KTDA KIPPRA KTDA-KIPPRA Partnership KTDA's FarmersFirst Policy
.

Latest Stories

Stop hoodwinking Nyanza, UGM tells government
Stop hoodwinking Nyanza, UGM tells government
Politics
By James Omoro
14 mins ago
Athletes lose bid to stop doping ban, court sends case to tribunal
Crime and Justice
By Julius Chepkwony
14 mins ago
Sifuna: ODM-Ruto pact will send party 'straight to the opposition'
Politics
By David Njaaga
44 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Adani knocks again after losing first round in Sh258b airport deal
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Adani knocks again after losing first round in Sh258b airport deal
Inside beer distribution dispute threatening Diageo's exit plan
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Inside beer distribution dispute threatening Diageo's exit plan
Iran fires back as Ruto condemns missile attacks in the Middle East
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Iran fires back as Ruto condemns missile attacks in the Middle East
Revealed: How Sh100 million was raised to impeach Mwangaza
By Phares Mutembei 1 hr ago
Revealed: How Sh100 million was raised to impeach Mwangaza
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved