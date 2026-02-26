Kenya launches roadmap to reduce building sector emissions

Audio By Vocalize

GBPN CEO Peter Graham and Nicholas Mutua of State Department for Public Works during the official launch of the National Buildings and Construction Decarbonisation Roadmap in Nairobi on February 26, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The government has taken a significant step towards combating climate change by launching the Kenya National Buildings & Construction Decarbonisation Roadmap (2026–2040).

The roadmap aims to address the environmental impact of the country’s growing housing needs while aligning with global climate goals.

With an annual housing deficit of 200,000 units, Kenya’s carbon emissions have risen dramatically from 3.9 million tonnes in 1972 to 22.4 million tonnes in 2021.

The devastating floods of 2025, which claimed lives and destroyed thousands of homes, highlighted the urgent need for climate-responsive construction.

The built environment alone costs the country an estimated USD 2.3 billion annually due to climate-related damages.

The roadmap, launched in Nairobi by Works Secretary, State Department for Public Works, Nicholas Mutua, on behalf of the Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang, is a bold initiative to reduce building sector emissions by 67 per cent by 2040.

This aligns with Kenya’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which commits to a 30 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030.

The strategy, developed in collaboration with the Global Buildings Performance Network (GBPN) and other sector partners, emphasizes the importance of affordable, sustainable, and resilient housing.

It aims to turn global climate commitments into actionable local solutions, positioning Kenya as a leader in decarbonisation efforts across Africa.

GBPN CEO Peter Graham, praised Kenya’s leadership, stating, “Kenya’s roadmap is turning global climate commitments into local action.”

George Arabbu of the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) said: “Healthy homes cannot wait. Ventilation, daylight, and thermal comfort are basic design responsibilities that directly affect how Kenyans live and feel every day.”

The next phase of the roadmap will focus on mobilising investments through the Kenya Buildings Decarbonisation Finance Accelerator, ensuring that green construction is accessible to all, including women, small enterprises, and underserved communities.

Mugure Njendu of GBPN emphasized that, “Green is for all. Financing the transition is key to enabling inclusive participation.”

Kenya’s ambitious roadmap signals a new era of climate-resilient development, setting a benchmark for other emerging markets to follow.