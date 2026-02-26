Green housing: New roadmap targets 50pc cut in Kenya power bills

Audio By Vocalize

Public Works PS Joel Arumonyang. [File,Standard]

A roadmap to reduce Kenya's building sector emissions by 67 per cent and cut household energy bills nearly in half has been launched.

The Kenya National Buildings and Construction Decarbonization Roadmap (2026–2040), unveiled on Thursday, mandates climate-smart construction across the country and targets net-zero buildings by 2040.

For a typical Kenyan family spending about $55 (Sh7,095) monthly on electricity, an energy-efficient home could bring that bill down to $30 (Sh3,870), a $300 (Sh38,700) annual saving enough to cover half a child's school fees.

The launch comes as the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) warns that the global buildings and construction sector continues to grow its carbon footprint, with emissions rising 5 per cent since 2015 and still far short of the 28 per cent reduction required by 2030 to align with the Paris Agreement.

Kenya is among the few African countries moving to buck that trend.

Pubic Works Secretary Nicholas Mutua launched the roadmap on behalf of Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang.

It was developed with the Global Buildings Performance Network (GBPN) and sector partners, setting a pathway to reduce building sector emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

"As the global buildings sector works toward the 1.5°C pathway, Kenya's leadership signals the growing momentum for decarbonization across emerging markets," said Peter Graham, CEO of GBPN.

Buildings and construction currently account for 32 per cent of Kenya's carbon emissions.

The country loses an estimated USD 2.3 billion annually within the built environment, while 80 per cent of construction happens informally, largely beyond the reach of regulators.

Kenya's carbon dioxide (CO²) emissions have surged from 3.9 million tonnes in 1972 to 22.4 million tonnes in 2021, an average annual growth rate of 3.89 per cent.

The roadmap aligns with Kenya's updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which commits to a 32 per cent conditional emissions reduction by 2030.

It sets an emissions target of 8.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030 and projects a 60 per cent reduction in emissions by 2040.

A GBPN baseline assessment, validated ahead of the launch, shows that under a targeted decarbonization pathway, emissions could fall from 13 million tonnes of CO² to approximately 4.03 million tonnes by 2050, representing a 69 per cent reduction that would place Kenya in a strong position to meet its commitments under the Buildings Breakthrough initiative.

Kenya's New National Building Code 2024, which came into effect on March 1, 2025, sets energy performance standards aimed at improving resource efficiencies and sustainability.

However, compliance remains weak, oversight is split between national and county agencies, and technical capacity on the ground remains thin.

"Healthy homes cannot wait. Ventilation, daylight, and thermal comfort are basic design responsibilities that directly affect how Kenyans live and feel every day," said Arch—George Arabbu of the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK).

The roadmap's development drew from two stakeholder workshops held in November 2024 and April 2025, bringing together ministries, architects, private developers, academia and civil society to validate data and map early implementation priorities.

Without targeted intervention, Kenya risks locking in decades of carbon-intensive construction as it races to fill a 200,000-unit annual housing deficit.

The roadmap's next phase centres on a Kenya Buildings Decarbonization Finance Accelerator to mobilise public, private, and philanthropic investment, with a particular focus on women, small enterprises, and underserved communities.

"Green is for all. Financing the transition is key to enabling women, small enterprises, and underserved communities to participate meaningfully," said Mugure Njendu of GBPN.