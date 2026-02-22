×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Inside Kenya's battle to wrap up China trade pact

By Brian Ngugi | Feb. 22, 2026

Investment, Trade and Industry CS Lee Kinyanjui speaks at the University of Nairobi workshop on sustainable business for inclusive, resilient growth, May 14, 2025. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Kenya is facing intensifying pressure to formalise its bilateral trade agreement with China, as Beijing ramps up a continental charm offensive, offering sweeping zero-tariff access to nearly every diplomatic partner in Africa. 

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya-China Trade Deal Africa Zero-Tariff Agreements Bilateral Trade Negotiations Beijing Africa Relations
.

Latest Stories

Ash consciousness: When leaders forget they are dust, nation bleeds
Ash consciousness: When leaders forget they are dust, nation bleeds
Columnists
By Rev Edward Buri
16 mins ago
Inside Kenya's battle to wrap up China trade pact
Business
By Brian Ngugi
16 mins ago
New era as KNEC launches digital exams
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
16 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Day of thunder: Sifuna-Babu take Kakamega by storm, tells off Ruto
By Standard Team 16 mins ago
Day of thunder: Sifuna-Babu take Kakamega by storm, tells off Ruto
Why Ruto-DP clash could split Kenya Kwanza
By Josphat Thiong’o 16 mins ago
Why Ruto-DP clash could split Kenya Kwanza
Inside Kenya's battle to wrap up China trade pact
By Brian Ngugi 16 mins ago
Inside Kenya's battle to wrap up China trade pact
Bomas: Shadowy project minting taxpayers' billions
By David Odongo 16 mins ago
Bomas: Shadowy project minting taxpayers' billions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved