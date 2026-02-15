×
Normal flights resume after KQ faces Sunday disruptions over bad weather

By Denis Omondi | Feb. 15, 2026
Kenya Airways aircraft at JKIA, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Kenya Airways has expressed regret over flight cancellations that affected its Rwanda and Mauritius-bound aircraft on Sunday.

The planes were scheduled to depart from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at different times in the morning and after noon.

The company stated, in a customer update released at 3 PM, that the situation was unavoidable due to poor weather conditions that significantly reduced visibility at Kigali International Airport.

Keen to avoid aircraft incidents, KQ pilots aborted further attempts at landing after failing twice.

“At approximately 0910 hrs (East African Time), KQ 470, on a scheduled operation from Nairobi to Kigali, encountered low visibility and deteriorating weather during the normal approach to land at Kigali International Airport,” read part of the statement, adding, “After two unsuccessful attempts to land, the crew elected to return to Nairobi for the safety of the passengers and crew on board.”

Despite the inconveniences suffered by travellers owing to the abrupt decisions, the airline maintained that they were necessary to ensure that customers and crew remained safe.

The flight was later cleared for departure and arrived in Kigali thirty minutes after 1 PM.

The delays forced a rescheduling of another flight destined for Mauritius by four hours.

“Air turnbacks are standard safety procedures. This air turnback impacted a delay for KQ270 (Nairobi-Mauritius), which was scheduled to depart at 12:40 hrs but is now rescheduled to depart at 16:40 hrs,” said KQ.

Though not desired, aircraft occasionally turn back where the crew has determined potential danger.

