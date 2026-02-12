Nairobi cements role as China's regional hub as 'Year of the Horse' begins

Audio By Vocalize

China’s ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan briefs journalists on the global significance of the Spring Festival and the launch of the 2026 'China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges'. [File Courtesy]

Kenya and China have signaled a deepening of their strategic partnership, marking the close of a landmark cultural season with a commitment to accelerate job creation and people-to-people exchanges in 2026.

At a ceremony in Nairobi on Tuesday, ushering in the Chinese New Year—the "Year of the Horse"—officials from both nations highlighted the evolving geopolitical landscape that has seen the Kenyan capital emerge as a primary base for Chinese operations in Africa. Nairobi now hosts more than 400 Chinese government agencies, corporations, and media houses, with regional offices creating over 200,000 jobs in the country.

"Kenya and China enjoy cordial and fraternal relations based on mutual trust and mutual benefit," said Ummi Bashir, Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Culture, in a statement. She noted that 131 Kenyan industry professionals have been trained in China since the season’s inception.

The event marked the end of the 2025 China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season, a result of President William Ruto’s state visit to Beijing in April 2025. Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan noted that the Spring Festival, recently designated a UN floating holiday, has transitioned into a "global cultural carnival."

"It is estimated that the cross-regional passenger trips will reach 9.5 billion throughout this Spring Festival," Haiyan said, adding that the "Year of the Horse" symbolizes vigor and transcendence.

The 2025 season featured diverse collaborations, including live broadcasts of the Great Wildebeest Migration and the Kenya Wushu National Championship. Beyond festivals, the partnership has expanded into "tea diplomacy"—with masters from both countries developing a tea blend for the export market—and archaeological research near Lakes Baringo and Bogoria.

The conclusion of the current season sets the stage for 2026, which President Xi Jinping and African leaders have designated the "China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges." This coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and African nations.

Ambassador Haiyan revealed that China and Africa plan to organise approximately 600 exchange activities throughout 2026 to foster synergy among youth, media, and cultural sectors. "China is ready to work with Kenya... to jointly advance modernisation and strengthen the bonds between Chinese and African people," she said.

Kenya recently joined the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia (ACHA), signaling a shift toward broader multilateral cultural engagement. As the government moves to modernize Nairobi’s infrastructure, officials emphasised that the city’s ability to support these growing economic hubs remains critical to national growth.