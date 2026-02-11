PS Isaboke calls for adoption of technology that addresses consumer needs

Audio By Vocalize

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke hosted a delegation from the GSMA’s Global Spectrum. [Courtesy]

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke has called for the adoption of technology that addresses consumer needs.

The PS while hosting a senior delegation from the GSMA’s Global Spectrum team at his office ahead of tomorrow’s high-level workshop on spectrum licensing and satellite technologies said Kenya currently boasts approximately 98 per cent 4G population coverage, positioning it among Africa’s top digital performers and reinforcing its reputation as a regional innovation hub.

He, however, acknowledged that the coverage does not automatically translate into usage.

“Kenya has built a strong digital foundation. Our next frontier is adoption and inclusion,” said Isaboke, adding, “Our responsibility as government is to ensure that every regulatory decision, whether on spectrum, licensing or new technologies directly addresses a national need. The question we must always ask is: what gap are we closing?.”

The courtesy visit focused on Kenya’s digital competitiveness, spectrum pricing reforms, satellite regulation, energy constraints in the telecom sector, and strategies to close the country’s mobile internet usage gap despite near-universal 4G coverage.

Isaboke said despite high coverage, Kenya faces a 60 per cent usage gap, meaning millions remain within network reach but are not actively using mobile internet services. Without targeted policy interventions, studies suggest it could take decades to close this gap.

“Innovation is welcome. Satellite technology can help us reach remote areas. But it must complement, not destabilise, the mobile infrastructure that already serves millions of Kenyans,” said Isaboke.

He stressed that any new entrants positioning themselves as rural connectivity solutions must demonstrate clear rollout plans, measurable commitments and alignment with Kenya’s universal service objectives.

The meeting also addressed sector cost pressures, including spectrum pricing and rising energy expenses linked to expanding digital services and data demand.

The PS signalled that any structured support measures would be performance-based and tied to measurable rollout commitments.

“If there is to be flexibility or structured support, it must be matched with clear timelines, coverage milestones and accountability. Expansion must be measurable and aligned to national development goals,” PS Isaboke stated.

The meeting also explored the need for proactive communication of Kenya’s digital achievements in light of recent global rankings that position the country among Africa’s leading digital economies.

Isaboke emphasised the importance of celebrating progress while candidly addressing reform areas such as spectrum policy and taxation.

“We must celebrate what is working. At the same time, we must refine the areas that need strengthening. That balance builds credibility and investor confidence,” he said.

Isaboke’s sentiments were echoed by Luciana Camargos, Head of Spectrum at GSMA Global who emphasised the scale of opportunity tied to predictable and affordable spectrum frameworks.

“If Kenya adopts international best practices in spectrum pricing, transparent roadmaps and efficient licence renewals, the country could unlock up to Sh662 billion in additional GDP by 2028. The potential impact on jobs and tax revenue is significant,” she said.

According to the GSMA Digitalisation Report on Kenya, such reforms could also raise tax revenues by approximately Sh150 billion while accelerating digital adoption, innovation and private sector investment.

Caroline Mbugua noted that Kenya has an opportunity to shape regulatory standards across the continent.

“Across Africa, satellite regulation remains uneven. Kenya can lead by developing a balanced framework that ensures coexistence between mobile and satellite operators while maintaining fair competition and long-term investment certainty,” she said.

The meeting sets the stage for tomorrow’s workshop themed ‘Driving Digital Inclusion in Kenya: Effective Spectrum Licensing and the Role of Satellite Technologies’.

The forum will bring together government officials, ICT leaders and industry stakeholders to deliberate on transparent spectrum roadmaps, affordable and predictable pricing models, efficient licence renewals, regulatory integration of satellite services, and strategies to accelerate digital adoption.

With Kenya advancing its Digital Superhighway agenda, targeting 100,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable and digitisation of over 80 per cent of government services, the discussions are expected to shape the next phase of the country’s connectivity policy.