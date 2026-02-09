China pledges deeper cultural and economic ties with Kenya

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan delivers remarks at the 3rd Nairobi Chinese New Year Gala, highlighting deepened cultural and economic ties between China and Kenya as the Spring Festival becomes a globally celebrated occasion. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

China’s ambassador to Kenya pledged to deepen cultural and economic cooperation with Nairobi on Sunday, using a Chinese New Year celebration in the capital to highlight enduring bilateral ties and shared development goals.

In a speech at the 3rd Nairobi Chinese New Year Gala, Ambassador Guo Haiyan said the Spring Festival – marking the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year – has grown from a Chinese tradition into a global celebration, reflecting themes of “family reunion, praying for blessings and prosperity, and embracing hope.”

“Nearly 20 countries recognise it as an official holiday, and about one-fifth of the world's population in nearly 200 countries and regions celebrate the Lunar New Year in various forms,” Guo said. The festival was added to UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list in December 2024, a move she said strengthens cultural identity and promotes “the universal values of harmony and peace.”

The ambassador linked the cultural occasion to China’s economic narrative, noting that 2025 concluded China’s 14th Five-Year Plan with GDP surpassing 140 trillion yuan and average annual growth of 5.4% over the past five years.

“As we embark on the 15th Five-Year Plan in 2026, China remains unwavering in its commitment to high-standard opening-up, to sharing development opportunities with the world,” Guo said, describing China as “a booster and a stabiliser for world peace and development.”

She emphasised that 2026 has been designated the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, framing it as an opportunity to “strengthen mutual learning, enhance personnel exchanges particularly among young people (and) deepen our sharing of governance experience.”

The gala featured traditional performances including dragon and lion dances, acrobatics, and opportunities for attendees to try writing Spring Festival couplets and the character “Fu,” which means fortune. A performance team from China’s Gansu province provided what the ambassador called “a vibrant echo of the ancient Silk Road.”

Guo expressed confidence that the event would both comfort the Chinese diaspora and offer Kenyan and international guests “a wonderful chance to experience Chinese culture.”

In Chinese culture, the upcoming Year of the Horse symbolizes vigor, progress and success. The ambassador extended wishes for “good health, prosperity, and great success” to the Chinese community, and “happiness, wellness and smooth sailing” to Kenyan and international friends.