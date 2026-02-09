×
Listed agricultural firm inks deal to expand exports to UAE

By Graham Kajilwa | Feb. 9, 2026

Ahadi Kenya CEO Stanley Kamau watches as Mofarm Fresh Fruits Exporters Director Elijah Njoroge explains how to package avocado for export. [File, Standard]

Africa Mega Agricultural Corp, formally Kenya Orchards Ltd has finalised an agreement at Gulfood Dubai to onboard more than 1,500 international buyers onto its digital commodities exchange platform.

This move will boost global market access for agricultural exporters in Kenya and East Africa.

The agreement supports the company’s goal of establishing the city as a primary hub for international buyer aggregation, transaction settlement, and re-export of African agricultural commodities.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The platform’s operational rollout and the onboarding of new buyers are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Africa Mega Agricultural Corp Chief Executive Abraham Ng’etich noted that the deal represents a vital step in the company’s international growth strategy.

“This agreement speeds up our efforts to attract more global buyer participation on our platform and sharpen price discovery for African agricultural exports,” said Ng’etich.

“By anchoring buyer aggregation and settlement through Dubai, we are building a scalable, finance-ready marketplace that boosts liquidity while effectively managing counterparty and settlement risk for all participants.”

 The platform facilitates structured trade in fresh produce, long-life agricultural exports, food imports, and domestic fast-moving consumer goods distribution by consolidating compliance, collateral management, settlement controls, and trade data.

Africa Mega Agricultural Corp PLC, which rebranded in 2024 following a strategic transformation, is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange and maintains an international footprint in Dubai through a fully registered subsidiary.

