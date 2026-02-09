×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Eveready enters EV space with new financing product

By Graham Kajilwa | Feb. 9, 2026
Eveready East Africa plant in Nakuru. [File, Standard]

Eveready East Africa is transforming its business model from a traditional battery manufacturer to a key player in the green energy space with a new funding product for electric vehicles (EVs).

Through a partnership with EV Jumla, the transformation is in addition to other major moves as the firm integrates a clean energy platform that delivers solar power, energy storage, clean cooking solutions, and carbon market initiatives into its business model.

The move marks Eveready’s evolution from a traditional battery manufacturer into a key player in Kenya’s fast-growing green energy and e-mobility ecosystem, aligned with national and global sustainability goals. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Eveready is reimagining its role in Kenya’s energy future,” said the firm's CEO Sonia Karuma.  “This transformation reflects our commitment to making clean, affordable, and reliable energy accessible, while building a resilient business positioned for long-term growth.”

The new offering targets one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption, high upfront costs, by

providing financing for electric bikes and cars for individuals and fleet operators, flexible repayment structures for taxi drivers, delivery services, and commercial users, and integrated charging solutions linked to renewable energy.

"The initiative comes as demand for clean transport accelerates and financial institutions roll out tailored EV products, positioning Eveready as a catalyst for wider adoption," a statement from the firm reads.

It adds that Eveready’s clean energy expansion builds on its partnership with the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company, announced at the voluntary carbon credit auction held in Nairobi in June 2023, the largest of its kind globally.

"The collaboration positions Eveready to develop quality carbon projects that generate verified emissions reductions while unlocking new revenue streams and climate finance," the firm says.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Electric Vehicles Eveready East Africa EV Jumla Kenya's Clean Energy
.

Latest Stories

Health gains in a cup: Tea helps fight chronic illness
Health gains in a cup: Tea helps fight chronic illness
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
1 hr ago
Exploring prosthetics, reconstruction and other options after breast removal
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
1 hr ago
Kidney transplant survivor triumphs over disease to top KCSE against odds
Health & Science
By Phares Mutembei
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

The President's tokenism targets payslip holders in populist ploy
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
The President's tokenism targets payslip holders in populist ploy
Thirsty Turkana residents trek for every drop of water
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Thirsty Turkana residents trek for every drop of water
More Kenyans die in Russia's war on Ukraine
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 1 hr ago
More Kenyans die in Russia's war on Ukraine
Ruto campaign: The hidden message behind Lusaka's appointment as coordinator
By Caleb Atemi 1 hr ago
Ruto campaign: The hidden message behind Lusaka's appointment as coordinator
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved