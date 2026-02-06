Kenya-UK trade reaches all time high of Sh360b

Kenya, UK partnership. [UK High Commission]

Trade between Kenya and the United Kingdom reached Sh360 billion in the last quarter of 2025, marking the highest level on record for a second consecutive quarter.

The volumes were driven largely by rising Kenyan exports.

Demand for Kenyan tea, coffee, and horticultural products has surged, buoying trade just a week after the inaugural UK-Kenya Business Forum in Nairobi, which focused on deepening bilateral economic ties.

The forum, held on January 22, brought together nearly 400 participants and more than 200 businesses.

At the meeting, Kenya announced plans to liberalise its insurance market by removing local ownership requirements and signed memorandums of understanding on skills development and strengthening agri-tech supply chains between British and Kenyan firms.

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said the UK-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement has been critical in securing predictable market access for Kenyan exports, supporting value-added trade, job creation, and opportunities for young people across manufacturing, agribusiness, and services.

"This performance is impressive and clear evidence that our export promotion efforts are delivering real results. Sustaining over £2.1 billion in trade for a second consecutive quarter underscores the growing confidence of UK businesses in Kenya as a trade and investment partner,’’ the CS noted.

Deputy British High Commissioner to Kenya Ed Barnett said both governments would continue working with industry to deepen supply chains and ease trade and investment.

“These record trade figures show the strength of the Kenya-UK economic partnership, which is delivering for big and small businesses alike. I look forward to building on this momentum as we work together to remove trade barriers…we're going far, together,” the envoy said.

Last year, trade between Kenya and the UK surpassed Sh340 billion, driven by rising exports from both countries.

According to a joint statement by the British High Commission and the Trade Ministry, Kenya exported goods worth Sh63 billion and services worth Sh71.5 billion in the year ending September 2025.

While UK exports to Kenya reached Sh134.6 billion, up from Sh124 billion in the same period in 2024. Total trade in goods and services rose 11.9 per cent over the previous year.

“This growth was driven by an 8 per cent increase in UK exports to Kenya and a 14 per cent rise in Kenyan exports to the UK,” the statement read.