Pizza chains shift from high streets to fuel stops to catch commuters

By Bernard Orwongo | Jan. 28, 2026

From left: Express Kitchen Directors, Ayan Ali and Ahmed Ali and Vivo Energy’s Millicent Ndirangu during the launch of Papa John’s Kenya’s new outlet in Lavington, Nairobi, on January 28, 2026. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Pizza brands and quick-service restaurants are increasingly abandoning traditional high-street locations in favor of fuel stops and commuter routes, betting that convenience will outweigh destination dining as traffic congestion worsens.

The shift reflects a change in how food retailers consider location. Where prime real estate once meant visibility on busy streets or anchor positions in malls, operators now prioritise access points that align with existing consumer behavior rather than trying to create new destinations.

Petrol stations have emerged as unexpected winners. Motorists already stop for fuel and follow familiar routes, so adding food outlets requires no detour, no search for parking, and minimal additional time in a city where traffic often disrupts daily schedules.

The model has gained traction across price points and cuisines. Coffee chains, fast-food operators, and casual dining brands have experimented with fuel-stop formats, transforming former convenience store corners into food counters.

Papa John’s Kenya is the latest entrant to adopt this strategy. The global pizza chain plans to open eight new stores this year, including recent outlets at Shell service stations in Lavington and along Thika Road, targeting high-traffic commuter routes.

The brand currently operates 10 locations across Nairobi, with outlets in Westlands, Kilimani, Ruaka, Narok, South C, Parklands, Spring Valley, and Karen.

“Our focus is on strengthening visibility and accelerating expansion across the country. With 10 stores already serving customers and plans to open eight more this year, we are making it easier for people to discover us, experience our quality, and choose Papa John’s again and again,” said Ayan Ali, director of Papa John’s Kenya.

The company has been operating in Kenya for two years, albeit with limited public visibility. Its expansion strategy is based on operational consistency, including fresh dough made in-store, standardized product specifications, and food safety training.

“We make our dough fresh in-store, train our teams on a strong food safety culture, and follow clear product guidelines across our outlets to deliver a consistent product,” said Olivia Oeri, the company’s operations lead. 

