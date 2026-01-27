×
Firm to lead rollout of Chinese EV brand across Africa

By Benard Orwongo | Jan. 27, 2026

Customers test electric scooters during a product trial. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Africa is accelerating its shift toward green transport and sustainable industry, with electric vehicles poised to play a central role in the continent’s economic and industrial transformation.

Governments and investors are increasingly backing initiatives that combine local manufacturing, renewable energy and employment creation, signalling a new era for African mobility and industry.

Agilitee, Africa’s electric mobility pioneer, will spearhead this transformation after securing a master licence to distribute, commercialise and licence Chinese EV brand Okla across Africa.

The deal covers five new electric scooter brands, sold exclusively under Agilitee’s management, giving the company unprecedented influence over the continent’s EV market.

Industry analysts say the move could position Africa as a hub for electric mobility and green technology.

Treadway, a Hong Kong–based global investment banking firm, arranged and advised the transaction.

The firm has been instrumental in connecting African companies with Chinese manufacturers and investors, promoting industrial projects that include solar power plants and EV infrastructure.
“Our role in advancing Africa’s industrial and sustainability agenda is evident through this partnership,” said Treadway.

Agilitee has worked closely with African governments to stimulate economic activity, create jobs for unemployed youth and support local manufacturing.

The company will expand licensing and distribution of Okla vehicles across Africa, fast-tracking the brand’s entry and driving growth in the continent’s green transport sector.

.

.

.

