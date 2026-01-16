×
The Standard

Kenya secures landmark zero-duty trade deal with China

By Brian Ngugi | Jan. 16, 2026

President William Ruto and Chinese President Xi Jinping during bilateral talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on September 3, 2024. [File, Standard]

The government has confirmed that it has secured a preliminary trade agreement with China that will allow 98.2 per cent of its goods to enter the Chinese market duty-free.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya-China Trade Ties Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui Kenyan Agricultural Exports Import Tariffs
The Standard
