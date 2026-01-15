×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Leases, looting and a grounded fleet expose turbulence at KQ

By David Odongo and Edward Indakwa | Jan. 15, 2026
Kenya Airways plane at JKIA in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

On clear mornings, a Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner can be seen surging over the Ngong Hills, tail emblazoned with the bold crimson colours of the national flag.

An enduring symbol of Kenyan machismo, KQ represents “The Pride of Africa” – the connection between East Africa’s largest economy and the world. Yet for nearly a decade, this symbol has been teetering on the edge; battered by chronic financial distress, strategic missteps, and, in recent years, persistent and mind-bending unreliability.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Airways Canceled Flights Grounded Aircraft KQ CEO George Kamal
.

Latest Stories

New KMA directive on seafarer training gets industry backing
New KMA directive on seafarer training gets industry backing
Shipping & Logistics
By Philip Mwakio
1 hr ago
Funding woes scuttle key Seafarers Council's work
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
1 hr ago
Consequences of airline disruptions go beyond missed flights
Opinion
By George Kamal
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Leases, looting and a grounded fleet expose turbulence at KQ
By David Odongo and Edward Indakwa 1 hr ago
Leases, looting and a grounded fleet expose turbulence at KQ
Inside fees racket: Principals use underhand tricks to fleece parents
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Inside fees racket: Principals use underhand tricks to fleece parents
Nyoro's Sh500 school fees plan, free lunch trigger storm in Parliament
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Nyoro's Sh500 school fees plan, free lunch trigger storm in Parliament
Realignment fear looms as ODM deal inches closer
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Realignment fear looms as ODM deal inches closer
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved