×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

East or West? Kenya insists China trade deal on track amid US tensions

By Brian Ngugi | Jan. 15, 2026

President William Ruto with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on April 24, 2025. [File, Standard]

The government now says a landmark trade agreement with China remains on track, dismissing as "completely unfounded" concerns that geopolitical tensions with the United States have stalled the long-delayed deal.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya-China Bilateral Ties Geopolitical Tensions Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’Oei AGOA Extension Act
.

Latest Stories

Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
54 mins ago
Kenya trade strategy with Iran at crossroad over Trump's warning
Business
By Brian Ngugi
54 mins ago
It'd be counterproductive for State to ditch private advocates
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
By Nancy Gitonga 54 mins ago
NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
By Esther Dianah 54 mins ago
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
By Kamau Muthoni 54 mins ago
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
By Edward Indakwa and David Odongo 54 mins ago
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved