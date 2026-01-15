East or West? Kenya insists China trade deal on track amid US tensions

President William Ruto with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on April 24, 2025. [File, Standard]
The government now says a landmark trade agreement with China remains on track, dismissing as "completely unfounded" concerns that geopolitical tensions with the United States have stalled the long-delayed deal.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you