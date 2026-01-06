Stop playing politics with tea industry, KTDA warns critics

KTDA MD Collins Bett, Chairman Chege Kirundi and board member and Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kangombe before the National Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Livestock at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, on November 26, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) leadership has told critics to stop politicising the industry and instead seek advice from knowledgeable persons.

KTDA Holding Chairman Chege Kirundi regretted that in the past, politicians have been issuing contradicting statements to tarnish the multi-billion shillings industry for their selfish gain.

Addressing the media in a Kenol hotel, Murang’a, Mr Kirundi said KTDA and the tea factories had submitted their views on the Tea Amendment Bill that is before Parliament awaiting the third reading.

In reference to sentiments by Githunguri MP Gathoni Muchomba on tea farming and the Bill, the KTDA Holding Chairman pleaded with the lawmakers to avoid confusing the farmers and instead deliberate on the floor of the House.

“In the Bill, the farmers expressed their displeasure with the reduction of the directors from the current six to five or three based on the large electoral zone. We are awaiting the deliberation of the Parliament with hopes farmers interests will be addressed,” said Kirundi.

Fielding questions from journalists on the farmers' representation in the KTDA subsidiaries, he said, since they are property of the tea growers, they should be protected by the directors elected from the zones.

“The issue of the representation in the KTDA subsidiaries has been a contentious matter but the directors at the Holding have been in charge of ensuring they are operational and profitable,” said Kirundi.

On marketing, he said, KTDA will not condone low-quality tea based on the fact that buyers are interested in tea from particular factories due to their taste and aroma.

“From the farm level we have insisted on quality production to ensure we expand our markets,” he said.

He revealed that KTDA jointly with the government, is making deliberate attempts to unlock the Iran, Russian, Ukraine, Sudan markets that were closed due to geopolitics.