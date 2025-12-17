×
Kenya coffee market earns Sh1.87 billion on strong auction sales

By Boniface Gikandi | Dec. 17, 2025
A coffee farmer sorts out his coffee berries at Tekangu Coffee Factory in Mathira, Nyeri. [File, Standard]

The coffee market earned Sh1.87 billion after the sale of 30,406 bags at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE), compared to last week's payment of Sh1.4 billion.

The NCE reports indicated that coffee brokers offered 11,100 bags of grade AA, which fetched Sh732.6 million, followed by 13,402 bags of grade AB for Sh830.8 million and 1,904 bags of grade C for Sh109.9 million.

In the weekly market, the report showed that Alliance Berries auctioned the highest volume of 11,709 bags of coffee, marketed for Sh760.8 million, followed by Kirinyaga Slopes with 2,694 bags (Sh166.8 million) and New KPCU with 3,306 bags (Sh204.6 million). CEBBA sold 1,987 bags (Sh112.2 million), KCCE 1,462 bags (Sh89.8 million), among others.

Alliance Berries marketed coffee from Gititu Farmers Co-operative Society in Kiambu County, which achieved the highest price of Sh62,392 for each of the 44 bags of grade AA, followed by Gatomboya Factory, which achieved the second-highest price of Sh61,490. Marimira Factory, affiliated with Iyego Co-operative Society, auctioned 24 bags of grade AA, each at Sh58,267.

Kigumo MP Joseph Munyoro said factories in Murang’a, among them Irati, Marumi, and Irigu, continued to use the auction platform to market their produce.

“The farmers are being asked to invest in the production of quality coffee, eying both the local and international markets,” said Munyoro, a member of the Coffee and Tea Parliamentary Group.

NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u indicated in her report that, in the weekly market, coffee brokers offered more quality grades compared to last week to meet buyers’ demand.

Ms Ndung’u reported that Alliance Berries offered the highest volume of 5,300 bags of grade AA, followed by Kipkelion with 1,067 bags, Kirinyaga Slopes with 1,034 bags, and New KPCU with 1,109 bags, among others.

“Last week, there were 7,984 bags of grade AA for Sh539.3 million and 9,282 bags of grade AB for Sh592.9 million,” said Ms Ndung’u.

Peter Karomo, a value chain expert, appreciated the gains in the market and urged farmers to continue using the auction as a direct marketing opportunity to their satisfaction.

“The auction of the large volume follows an attractive market after coffee in South America was hit by frost,” he said.

The report indicated that 16 local and international buyers participated, with Ibero Kenya buying 7,582 bags, C. Dormans 5,181 bags, Taylor Winch 4,761 bags, Sasini 4,220 bags, and Kenyacof 3,923 bags, among others.

