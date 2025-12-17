Fluorspar project gets back on track

Signboards giving directions and instructions at the Kenya Fluorspar Company's mining site in Kimwarer, Elgeyo Marakwet County. [File, Standard]

The process to restart fluorspar mining in Elgeyo Marakwet County has started to gather momentum after Sofax Fluorspar Kenya and Mizztech Group of China signed the contract for the refurbishment of the fluorspar processing plant in Kerio Valley.

The two companies, in August this year, signed a memorandum of understanding for a long-term technical and investment partnership.

Sofax Fluorspar Kenya Ltd is the operator of the Kerio Valley Fluorspar Project under the Concession Agreement and Mining Licence ML/2025/0216 issued in July this year.

Sofax Fluorspar Kenya Chief Executive John Masanda described the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract signed as a major step towards unlocking Kenya’s mineral potential.

“Today marks a new chapter for the Kerio Valley Fluorspar Project. With this EPC agreement, we now move from planning to execution. Our goal is clear: to restore the plant to world-class standards, optimise production, and elevate Kenya’s position as a global supplier of Acidspar Grade Fluorspar, which is a critical mineral used in manufacturing the electrolyte of EV batteries. The project will impact on the local community and the country at large,” he said.

Fluorspar had been among the leading mineral exports for Kenya, but the sector collapsed following the closure of the sole firm that had been mining the mineral in the country in 2016.

The mines have been lying idle since the Kenya Fluorspar Company halted operations nearly a decade ago. At the time, the firm said it had been making losses following the global collapse of fluorspar prices.

The Mining Ministry has in the past said the mine has huge potential and could be in production for another 40 years.

Mizztech Group Chief Executive Charles Cheng said the firm would deliver a plant that meets global market demands.

“Fluorspar is a strategic industrial mineral, and this project presents a unique opportunity to deploy advanced processing technologies that will significantly improve output quality and reliability. We are honoured to contribute to Kenya’s mining renaissance,” he said.

The refurbishment project will involve upgrades to the plant’s mechanical, electrical, and processing systems, enabling higher recovery rates and improved operational efficiency.

Once completed, the modernised facility is expected to significantly boost Kenya’s fluorspar export capacity and enhance its competitiveness in the global minerals market.

“It is encouraging to see such decisive progress in the revival of the Kerio Valley fluorspar operations,” Kenya Chamber of Mines Chairman Dr Patrick Kanyoro stated.