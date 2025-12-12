Helb CEO Geoffrey Monari feted for financial governance

Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) Chief Executive Geoffrey Monari. [File, Standard]

Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) Chief Executive Geoffrey Monari has been recognised for achieving an unqualified audit opinion from the Auditor General’s office during his time as the CEO of the Universities Fund.

The award from the Office of the President and Head of Public Service was in relation to the Auditor General’s opinion for the 2023-24 financial year.

Monari was the founding CEO of the Universities Fund and left the institution in March 2025 to join Helb.

The award was presented during the 2025 end-of-year public service reflection dinner hosted by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

“It was also a pleasure to see the Universities Fund (UF) recognised for showcasing innovation in a regional competitive process during the same year when I served as CEO,” Monari reacted to the award.

“A zero-fault audit signifies best governance practices globally while innovation plays a crucial role in achieving customer service excellence.”

While Monari was awarded for achieving an unqualified audit opinion from the Auditor General, the Universities Fund was awarded for courage and fortitude in showcasing the talent and unique innovations of the agency in a regional competitive process.