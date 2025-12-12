Tanzanian firm Amsons eyes Kenya's renewable energy sector

Amsons Group MD Edha Nahdi and Bamburi Cement CEO Mohit Kapoor (right) when they announced the integration kickoff. [File, Standard]
Tanzanian conglomerate Amsons Group has said it plans to venture into Kenya’s energy sector as it seeks to deepen its foray in the country following the acquisition of Bamburi Cement and a controlling stake in East African Portland Cement.
