Stakeholders push for youth-led solutions to East Africa's agriculture challenges

Stella Massawe, Senior Specialist, Policy and State Capability, E&SA, AGRA making her remarks during EAYASA 25 Expo. [File, Courtesy]

Young agripreneurs from across East Africa took center stage at the East African Youth in Agri-Food Systems Expo 2025 (EAYASE-25).

The three-day Expo, which ended on Friday, December 5, brought together youth, policymakers, investors, and development partners to discuss the role of young people in transforming the region’s food systems.

Organised by the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat in partnership with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), the Expo came amid growing pressures on agriculture, which stakeholders believe youth-led innovation could help address.

“With more than 60 per cent of East Africans under 25, the youth demographic presents an opportunity to shape the future of agriculture. The Expo aims to support young agribusinesses, improve access to finance and markets, and promote digital and climate-smart solutions,” said Stella Clara Massawe, Senior Specialist at AGRA.

Reiterating her remarks, Fahari Marwa, Head of Agriculture and Food Security at the EAC Secretariat, said: “The East African Community is committed to ensuring that youth are fully integrated into regional development and food security strategies."

"Platforms such as EAYASE-25 enable young people to engage policymakers and investors directly, align national and regional priorities, and contribute to policy and market solutions that support inclusive and sustainable agri-food systems.”

Participants, on the other hand, highlighted the urgency of youth involvement, emphasising inclusivity in agricultural practices and capacity building.

The Expo follows similar initiatives, such as Rwanda’s Youth Forward for Agri-Food Systems Transformation Forum, reflecting a growing focus on youth-led agriculture development in East Africa.