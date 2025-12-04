Why Kenya Power has scrapped manual applications for new electricity connections

President William Ruto and 50 -year- old Rose Andove switch on power at her home in Lukkhumbi Village, Shinyalu constituency in Kakamega County, during the commissioning of Lukhumbi Village Electrification project.[FILE,Standard]

Individuals and businesses seeking new electricity connections from Kenya Power will now be required to submit their applications exclusively through the company’s website using a link.

The move, which the state-owned utility firm said takes effect this week, is aimed at improving operational excellence, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring faster processing times for all electricity connection requests.

Subsequently, the company will stop receiving manual electricity connection applications at its service centres and banking halls.