Kenya Power begins sixth phase of last mile connectivity

Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror. [Denis Kibuchi, Standard]

Kenya Power has begun the sixth phase of electricity connection under the Last Mile Connectivity Project (LMCP) funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The company’s Managing Director and CEO, Dr. (Eng.) Joseph Siror said the phase aims to connect 150,000 customers.

In the process, connectivity will be done across 45 counties, except for Nairobi and Mombasa Counties.

“The Government of Kenya has received financing from the African Development Bank toward the cost of the implementation of the sixth phase of the Last Mile Connectivity Project. The funding will go a long way to boost the ongoing national electrification efforts and accelerate the attainment of universal access to electricity by the year 2030,” said Eng Siror.

This marks the third round of funding from AfDB after its initial first and third projects connected 536,077 customers.

Eng. Siror noted that the latest phase will entail system reinforcements as well as grid extensions.

This will involve the construction and refurbishment of 13 substations, including the construction of three new substations, the refurbishment and upgrade of three 33/11kV substations, and the construction of seven new switching stations.

The project will also entail the construction of 211 kilometers and 14 kilometers of 33kV and 11kV distribution lines, respectively, to boost the social infrastructure to serve education, healthcare, and water and sanitation.

Additionally, 650 kilometres of 33kV lines and 6,798 kilometres of low voltage network will be constructed to facilitate the last mile connections.

Kenya Power has invited bids for project consultancy to undertake technical designs as well as environmental and social performance audits before the project starts.

Notably, the power company has connected 746,867 customers to the national grid since the inception of the LMCP.

Apart from the AfDB, the connectivity project has also been funded by various lenders, including the Government of Kenya, the World Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Union (EU), and the European Investment Bank (EIB).