Xi Jinping new book on China's economic rise tapped as development blueprint for Kenya

President William Ruto, accompanied by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping acknowledge grreetings from school children at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. [PCS]

A new book by Chinese President Xi Jinping titled ‘The fifth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China’, a compilation detailing the strategies that propelled China’s rise into the world's second-largest economy, is now being touted in Kenya as a crucial blueprint for Kenya’s development and poverty eradication efforts.

The book provides the blueprint of how China’s ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) under Xi’s leadership is building a modern socialist country.

The book has gained immediate traction among Kenyan political and educational leaders who see direct parallels with Kenya’s ambitious modernisation goals.

The latest volume, published by Foreign Languages Press in both Chinese, Swahili and English, contains 91 works—a mix of speeches and writings from Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, spanning May 2022 to December 2024.

It documents the steps taken by the CPC Central Committee, with Xi at its core, amid a challenging international landscape and a demanding domestic reform agenda.

The key philosophy underpinning the book is Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This comprehensive doctrine emphasises a strong, centralised party leadership, deep economic reform for "high-quality development," and an unwavering commitment to mass poverty alleviation—a process that has become the primary lesson promoted to Kenya.

The book was launched in Kenya following a high-profile China-Kenya Readers Forum held in Nairobi on Monday, co-hosted by China’s State Council Information Office and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, which attracted about 200 participants.

Kenyan government officials were quick to endorse the book's applicability. United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Secretary-General Hassan Omar Hassan, said in a statement that the new book "establishes the foundation for socio-economic transformation across the globe."

"I think by and large it is a template that many countries can adapt into their national contexts and learn from the Chinese model," Hassan stated.

Dagoretti North constituency Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi echoed similar sentiments in a statement.

She said Kenya should borrow the lessons from China’s rise into an economic powerhouse by committing to implement policies that improve the lives of Kenyans.

She cited China's unprecedented success in its "Precision Poverty Alleviation Strategy," which lifted an estimated 800 million people out of extreme destitution in four decades.

This method relied on meticulous, data-driven targeting of individual households and tailored interventions, backed by a massive state-led mobilisation of resources.

Mr Omar said Kenya Kwanza policymakers are now closely studying this centralised, results-oriented approach as they tackle persistent inequalities.

Mo Gaoyi, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office, elaborated on the economic principles outlined in the text. He noted that the book clearly outlines how "deeper reform drives high-quality development."

“This approach involves our commitment to deeper comprehensive reform, ensuring mutual reinforcement between deeper reform and higher-standard opening up,” Mo stated.

He highlighted that Volume V introduces the key concept of developing "new quality productive forces," driven by technological innovation, to ensure high-quality development is more sustainable, efficient, and robust.

“China is committed to strengthening the exchange of modernisation experiences with Kenya, as we jointly promote shared prosperity and deliver greater benefits to the people of both countries,” he added.

China remains the undisputed "factory of the world," leveraging its immense scale, sophisticated supply chains, and advanced manufacturing base to dominate global industrial output across sectors ranging from high-tech electronics to essential consumer goods. President William Ruto with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. [PCS]

Mo also underscored the book's focus on environmental strategy, noting that it "underscores green development as a way to promote harmony between humanity and nature."

He detailed how China, guided by the philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," has established the world’s largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system.

"The growing number of Chinese new energy vehicles on Kenyan streets also serves as a vivid testament to the deepening green development cooperation between our two countries," Mo said, emphasising collaboration in green energy and biodiversity conservation.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo emphasised the Ruto Government’s commitment to learning from the new book.

"The forum is instrumental in helping Kenyan readers fully comprehend the essence of Xi Jinping Thought... and deepen their understanding of the practical results of Chinese modernisation and its global significance," he said.

To ensure these governance lessons reach future leaders and civil servants, the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), plans to promote the entire five-volume series across Kenyan schools and universities.

Mo Gaoyi said China is committed to global cooperation with Kenya.

“Looking ahead, China stands ready to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with Kenya and all our African partners. We will work together to implement the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilisation Initiative, and Global Governance Initiative," he said.

This initiative is aimed at making the Chinese development model, including the Belt and Road Initiative and strategies for sustainable economic growth, a subject of academic study and debate among Kenyan youth, thereby cementing the "all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era." Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, echoed similar sentiments.

Kenyan officials, including President William Ruto, have often said they are keen to apply the principles of focused, high-speed development documented to accelerate its own path to becoming a prosperous middle-income country at a time Kenyans are battling abject poverty and the high cost of living.