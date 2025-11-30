Property firms wins award for Sh6 billion affordable housing project

The Gulf Cap Real Estate team after their Buxton Point project was recognized as the Affordable Housing Project of the Year 2025 at the 7th Kenya Professional Realtors Association Real Estate Awards and Recognition Dinner in Nairobi, on November 28, 2025. [Courtesy]

A development by GulfCap Real Estate has been recognised with the Best Affordable Housing Project of the Year Award.

Buxton Point was honored with the award by the Kenya Professional Realtors Association (KPRA) during their 7th Real Estate Awards and Recognition Dinner at the Trademark Hotel, Village Market in Nairobi.

The Sh6 billion project is the first affordable housing project to be delivered in Mombasa, where 584 units were constructed in Phase 1.

The units were officially handed over to their owners, marking a major milestone for both the developer and the county, especially considering the project’s scale and the transformation it has brought to Mombasa county.

Currently, Phase 2 of the project is ongoing and is set to be completed next year. The project is expected to further enhance the area by providing better amenities including, swimming pool, basketball court, football pitch, green spaces, kids’ playground among others.

“This prestigious recognition affirms GulfCap’s unwavering commitment to developing quality homes, sustainable communities, and meaningful socio-economic opportunities for families across Kenya,” said GulfCap Real Estate General Manager Benard Ojwaya after receiving the award.

Speaking at the event, Ojwaya said the achievement reflects the collective dedication of the teams, partners, contractors, and homeowners who believe in the company’s vision of transforming Kenya’s housing landscape.

He noted that the project has not only provided affordable homes but also contributed to job creation, urban renewal, and improved living conditions for hundreds of families.

Ojwaya said the company will continue to champion modern urban living that prioritizes dignity, safety, and long-term community wellbeing through projects such as Buxton Point, Starehe Point, and LV Marina.

“Each project is designed with the understanding that well-built, inclusive housing is the foundation of thriving cities and empowered communities,” he said.

He further assured that GulfCap aims to maintain the same standards of quality and timely delivery as it expands its portfolio across the counties.

GulfCap Real Estate CEO Chris Ochieng’ thanked the stakeholders saying they have contributed to the milestone, and reaffirmed the company’s position as a leader in the real estate and housing sector.

He acknowledged the role of government agencies, financiers, consultants, and the community in supporting the project from its inception to completion.

“As the company looks ahead, it remains committed to expanding access to quality housing, setting new standards in urban development, and building communities that inspire growth and opportunity,” said Ochieng’.