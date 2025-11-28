×
The Standard

Inflation rate drops to 4.5 per cent in November

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 28, 2025
Kakamega Khetias Poa Supermarket attendant Caleb Osiemo arranges edible cooking fat on the shelves at the supermarket on November 5, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa/ Standard]

Kenya’s inflation rate for November dropped to 4.5 per cent, down from 4.6 per cent in October, the latest Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) report shows.

According to the report, the reduction was driven by lower prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which fell by 0.1 per cent.

Electricity alone in both the 50 kWh and 200 kWh categories declined by 1.7 and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

"The year-on-year inflation rate stood at 4.5 per cent in November 2025, a slight decline from an inflation of 4.6 per cent in October 2025," read the report. 

This decrease occurred despite rising costs of several food and services, including health and transport.

However, despite a 0.3 per cent increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages, for instance, several food commodities recorded price drops in November.

Fortified and sifted maize flour went down by 3.8 and 3.2 per cent, respectively.

Tomato, sugar and beans prices also declined by 2.1, 1.1 and 0.2 per cent.

Other commodities such as petrol, diesel and kerosene remained constant in November.

This is the first time the inflation rate has dropped since it began rising in July.

Related Topics

Inflation Rates KNBS Inflation Rates November 2025 Inflation Rate
.

.

.

Digger Classified

