Family Bank eyes NSE listing in 2026 as nine-month profit jumps 56pc

Family Bank CEO and MD Nancy Njau (centre) during a breakfast meeting at a Nairobi Hotel on November 25, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito]

Family Bank said on Tuesday it plans to list on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) by mid next year after reporting a 56 per cent jump in nine-month net profit, joining a growing list of lenders posting strong earnings.

The mid-tier lender's net earnings rose to Sh3.59 billion in the period ended September 30, up from Sh2.30 billion a year earlier, driven by higher interest and non-interest income.

The bank's operating income grew 21.2 per cent to Sh17.7 billion, with interest income surging 42.5 per cent to Sh10.9 billion and non-interest income rising 14.2 per cent to Sh3.78 billion.

Family Bank's improved results come amid a sector-wide earnings boom, where digital adoption and regional expansion have emerged as key growth drivers.

“This robust performance is in line with our strategic focus, prioritising innovation, digital transformation, customer-centricity, and strategic partnerships aimed at scaling our SME lending capabilities,” said Family Bank CEO Nancy Njau in a statement.

Family Bank, which operates 96 branches across Kenya, has been expanding its digital offerings and customer base in recent years as it prepares for the potential public listing.

Family Bank said it has firmed up plans for listing at the Nairobi bourse and the board has given the lender the green light to proceed with the process.

The lender's planned NSE listing would provide deeper liquidity to the bourse and offer investors exposure to the rapidly growing financial services sector.

Family Bank’s strong performance mirrors trends seen across the banking sector, where major lenders including KCB Group, Equity Group, and Cooperative Bank have all reported higher profits for the first nine months of 2025.

Other tier-one lenders including NCBA Group, I&M Group, and Diamond Trust Bank have also reported higher profits for the period, cementing the sector's recovery from previous economic headwinds.