DIB unveils its new identity



DIB Bank Kenya Head of Treasury and Representing the CEO’s Office Ms Mary Kanuku (Center), DIB Bank Kenya Banda Street Branch Manager Mohamud Maalim Adan (Left) and Corporate Customer Ahmed Abdikadir (Right) during the customer engagement session held at the DIB Bank Kenya Banda Street. [File, Standard]

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has launched its new brand identity in Kenya, reflecting the bank’s continued evolution and its commitment to bring its renewed vision and values to the international markets it serves.

The new brand identity which was first introduced in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during DIB’s Golden Jubilee, is now being unveiled in Kenya as part of the bank’s continued international roll out, marking the extension of DIB’s global slogan, “Progress Never Stops.”

Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB and Chairman of DIB Bank Kenya Ltd, Dr Adnan Chilwan,noted that for 50 years, the bank’s journey has been shaped by values that have remained constant.

“Trust, clarity and a sincere commitment to serving people and communities. As we bring this new corporate identity to Kenya, we do so with the same belief that progress must be responsible, meaningful and built to last,” he said.

Chilwan said the bank’s international presence has never been about scale alone.

“Each market brings its own lessons and opportunities,” he said. “Kenya is a key part of that journey, and here, our focus is to support growth through banking solutions that are practical, ethical and relevant to everyday needs.”