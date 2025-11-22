×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Humanoid robot arrives at Kenyan university as Africa joins global AI training race

By David Njaaga | Nov. 22, 2025

Walker E humanoid robot on display at Mount Kenya University Thika campus, part of new AI and robotics lab giving students hands-on training in programming and automation. 

A humanoid robot now walks the corridors of a Kenyan university, marking what educators say is the first deployment of such technology for student training in the region.

The Walker E Educational Humanoid Robot, manufactured by Chinese firm UBTech Robotics, can recognise speech and images, walk on two legs and perform tasks typically done by humans. Students will program and train the machine as part of coursework in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science.

The acquisition comes as humanoid robots move from research laboratories to factory floors worldwide. UBTech began mass production of its industrial Walker S2 model this month, with orders exceeding 800 million yuan (Sh14.5 billion) since January. Major automakers including BYD, Geely and Audi have deployed the robots on production lines.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Mount Kenya University this week unveiled the robot alongside a new robotics and AI laboratory at its Thika campus, positioning the institution to offer hands-on training in fields driving global technology investment.

"Using this robot, students will learn how to program a robot, how to train it to perform new tasks and also develop and test new algorithms," said John Kamau, Dean of the School of Computing and Informatics.

UBTech began mass production of its industrial Walker S2 model this month, with orders exceeding 800 million yuan (Sh14.5 billion) since January. Major automakers including BYD, Geely and Audi have deployed the robots on production lines.

For students in Kenya, the technology offers exposure to systems that industry analysts predict will number in the tens of millions globally within a decade.

"AI is the next big thing and let us make use of it," observed Simon Gicharu, chairman of the university's board of trustees.

The 172-centimetre robot features 21 degrees of freedom in its joints, can sprint at 10 kilometres per hour and operates for up to eight hours on hot-swappable batteries. Its computing system delivers 550 trillion operations per second, enabling navigation across complex terrain.

Gicharu said the university plans to establish an innovation grant to fund student projects that could advance from concept to prototype through its incubation hub. He challenged students to compete in hackathons to sharpen their problem-solving abilities.

The laboratory will support research into human-robot interaction and enable students to develop and test their own robotic products.

Beyond robotics, the university upgraded its dental training with a Phantom Head Skills Laboratory, where students practice procedures on simulated patients before treating real ones. The dental equipment uses AI-driven scanners to create custom dental prosthetics.

"When you look at the dental lab, the machines that we have put on the table are all AI driven, where you are able to take the scan of somebody's mouth and commission the making of a tooth for that particular patient," explained Jaganyi.

The School of Engineering also received new equipment for experiments in solar and wind energy technologies.

Jaganyi said the investments reflect a commitment to preparing students for a labour market increasingly shaped by automation.

"Students now have access to world-class facilities that foster creativity, practical skills and the ability to solve real-world challenges," he noted.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Humanoid Robot Artificial Intelligence AI Training Machine Learning
.

Latest Stories

Understanding hair breakage
Understanding hair breakage
Beauty
By Esther Muchene
30 mins ago
Mbeere derby...
Cartoons
By Gammz
33 mins ago
Turkana Ward by-election turns to early battle for 2027
Rift Valley
By Bakari Ang’ela
38 mins ago
Why Kenya must listen to its numbers about lived realities
Columnists
By Isaac Kalua Green
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cyber cafe to pay student Sh5m for recruitment in Myanmar slave trade
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Cyber cafe to pay student Sh5m for recruitment in Myanmar slave trade
Why Senators wants multi-billion investment at Lang'ata's Phenom Estate stopped
By Joan Oyiela 4 hrs ago
Why Senators wants multi-billion investment at Lang'ata's Phenom Estate stopped
Why Oburu Oginga has flown to Dubai
By Harold Odhiambo 6 hrs ago
Why Oburu Oginga has flown to Dubai
From oxygen scam to change of name; why EACC wants UDA candidate in Mbeere arrested
By David Odongo 6 hrs ago
From oxygen scam to change of name; why EACC wants UDA candidate in Mbeere arrested
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved